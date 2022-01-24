3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $149,500

Check out this traditional home located in the hear of Florence. This home is walking distance from shopping , dining , entertainment and less than 2 miles from the beautiful downtown Florence area. New roof and HVAC unit less than 2 years old, freshly painted and new waterproof laminate flooring installed Dec. 2021. This home is zoned in an area with great schools. The home offers 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths and a huge Great Room for entertaining family and friends. Home is in move in condition just needs a new homeowner to come in and make it their own.