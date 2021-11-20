3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $149,999

The peaceful country living life, but only minutes away from Francis Marion University, MUSC and McLeod and the infamous Downtown Florence. A little over an hour to the beach and the state capital and home of USC, Columbia, SC; 2 1/2 to Charlotte and Charleston. This 2016 mobile home is in immaculate condition and has 3 bedrooms/2 baths with wooden decks on the front and rear. Home offers open kitchen with butcher top island. Larger master bed/bath with a large cozy family room. Almost the entire rear yard is fenced, with gates for access. Entire tract of land is very well manicured sod and has nice modern designed underpinning! This property is a must see this in person because the pics don't do it justice! Pre-qualified buyers only!