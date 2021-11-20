 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $149,999

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $149,999

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $149,999

The peaceful country living life, but only minutes away from Francis Marion University, MUSC and McLeod and the infamous Downtown Florence. A little over an hour to the beach and the state capital and home of USC, Columbia, SC; 2 1/2 to Charlotte and Charleston. This 2016 mobile home is in immaculate condition and has 3 bedrooms/2 baths with wooden decks on the front and rear. Home offers open kitchen with butcher top island. Larger master bed/bath with a large cozy family room. Almost the entire rear yard is fenced, with gates for access. Entire tract of land is very well manicured sod and has nice modern designed underpinning! This property is a must see this in person because the pics don't do it justice! Pre-qualified buyers only!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
How to find wounded deer
Sports News

How to find wounded deer

Hunters have different ways to train dogs to track wounded deer. When we look at the long and illustrious history of the German method of deer-tracking dogs, we learn about a German technique using deer-tracking shoes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert