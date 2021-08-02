3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $150,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is conveniently located off Second Loop Rd. and in quiet neighborhood of Kirkwood. Features include granite in the kitchen, newer kitchen cabinets, living room, dining room, den, and a large laundry room. The exterior features a newer roof (2018) and a large corner lot with a fenced in back yard. With approximately 1,600 sq. ft. this home is perfect for down sizing, a starter home, or an investment property; the opportunities are endless! Don't delay, come see all this home has to offer!