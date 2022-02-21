3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $154,900

Welcome to Florence SC, home to this all brick ranch style home, just off the main highway in this town. Approaching the property the nice front porch with dual entrances and looks out over a private, mature front yard. Entering the home you step inside to a large living space with all wood flooring and plenty of windows with natural light streaming in. Through the main living area is the Kitchen, the main part being L shaped allows for plenty of room for a dining table. There is knotty pine walls, tile flooring for easy cleaning, a ceiling fan and a mini breakfast bar with extra storage. The kitchen comes with a new stainless steel Refrigerator and Stove. Off the kitchen is the entrance to the converted carport. This Carolina room was added to the home and now has central heating and cooling. Storm doors either lead you to the front or the rear of the home. Down the main hallway in the home to the left are the two spare bedrooms. Similar in size, these two rooms have carpeting, ceiling fans and spacious closets. Across the hall from the spare bedrooms is the full bathroom with decorative tile flooring, a tub/shower combo and single vanity. At the end of the hall is the master bedroom boasting a half bathroom with widened vanity allowing for extra storage and a window letting in plenty of natural light. The room has a spacious closet, carpeting and a ceiling fan. This home has a massive fenced in backyard with extra storage for any law maintenance equipment and a workshop. Located in a spot just off the main highway, getting into town is not a problem. Come tour this home and see that it not only offers privacy, but also location!