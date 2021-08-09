3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $159,900

This beautiful, quaint home located just 5 minutes from the heart of Florence has everything you would need in a single family starter home, or investment property, the possibilities are endless. The home sits off the road allowing for privacy, when first arriving you are in awe of the greenery surrounding the residence. It complements the homes exterior coloring that makes it just stand out. The front porch is ideal for early morning cups of coffee or late night conversations. When entering the home a easy to clean tile is at the entrance for you to not track in the outside. You are immediately met with the living area. Perfectly sized to even fit a sectional, large TV and entertainment center. Walking through the living area, if you were to keep going straight you have the kitchen, very well maintained white cabinetry, white appliances and contrasting perfectly with the dark speckled formica countertops. Plenty of storage for your groceries in the closet straight across that also houses your full sized washer and dryer. On the opposite side of the kitchen is your formal dining area perfectly situated to accommodate a family of four. Off the dining is the entrance/exit to the rear of the property, you will find more greenery with a fence and large area for animals or children to play. Back into the living area, if you were to go to the left, you will find two bedrooms, both spacious with ceiling fans, plenty of natural light and carpeting throughout. In-between the two is the first floor full bath with tub/shower combo and tile flooring. Going up the stairs is the loft/bonus room that has been used as the owners suite. With a walk-in closet, and its own full bath with a tub/shower combo and tile flooring as well. This home sure will not disappoint. Very well maintained and the perfect size for whatever stage of life you are in. Schedule your visit to see this beautiful property!