3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $160,000

Three bedroom and two bathroom home in Florence, SC zoned for West Florence Schools. This open living area features laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops and pantry/laundry closet. The split bedrooms floor plan features a master suite with double sinks and walk in closet. Other features include: Deck, outside storage, fenced in yard and so much more! Call today to view this home!

