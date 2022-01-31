 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $160,000

Get ready to call this place HOME. This cute brick ranch is nestled away in a Cul-De-Sac on .45 acres. It is nicely updated including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, new vanities in the bathrooms, and vinyl and tile flooring throughout. New roof and HVAC in 2020. Don't miss out on this one, schedule your showing today!

