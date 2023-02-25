This MOVE IN READY HOME in Claussen Commons is ready for its new owner! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open floor plan, granite counter tops, fenced in back yard & seller installed French drains on each side of home. Nestled in the back of the neighborhood, you are walking distance to Greenwood Elementary school. This very well kept farmhouse style patio home will not last long. Schedule your tour today!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $160,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
C-SPAN polled 142 historians to come up with this ranking of America's presidents so far.
FLORENCE, S.C. — After all of Hartsville’s regular-season struggles, the Red Foxes responded with a memorable postseason run.
Evelyn Bennett Guile has prioritized family and faith during a life that has spanned more than a century and included her experiences as a wor…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – When Hartsville shooting guard Jamari Briggs transferred to North Carolina powerhouse, Christ School, that left the Red Fox…