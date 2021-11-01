3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $164,000

Welcome home to this fully renovated 3 bed 2 bathroom home that is sure to be love at first sight! Upgrades include: luxury vinyl flooring throughout, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, new lighting and fans, fresh interior paint throughout, gas fireplace, vinyl windows, and new vanities in bathrooms. The HVAC is 2016 with all new duct work in 2021! The exterior features a large .53 acre lot, large carport, fully fenced in back yard and with double gate entrance, a storage shed, and a new deck off of the back door! This home is completely turn key and ready for its new family!