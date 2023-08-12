Welcome home to the good life! Country living at its finest with .98 acre of land and a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This 2016 mobile home features vinyl flooring, a spacious open kitchen with an island and counter seating, large bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the owners suite. All kitchen appliances and the washer and dryer convey with the home! The exterior features a front and back desk, patio area, and a large portion of the back yard is fully fenced in. This home is conveniently located just minutes from Francis Marion University, McLeod and MUSC hospitals, and downtown Florence. It can’t get much better with being just a little over an hour to the beach, and the state capital, and just 2.5 hours to Charlotte and Charleston. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home and country setting have to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $164,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the first time since 2012, Derick Urquhart’s squad punched its ticket to Shelby, N.C., after defeating Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) 8-5 on Sunday …
DARLINGTON, S.C. – Back by popular demand, Darlington Raceway announced Thursday that the NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade will return after a …
FLORENCE, S.C. – For just the second time in program history, Florence Post 1 is one of the last eight American Legion teams standing.
SHELBY, N.C. -- Aydin Palmer struck out 14 batters, setting an American Legion World Series single-game record.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles football team will defend their SCISA 3A state championship at a newly renovated facility de…