Welcome home to the good life! Country living at its finest with .98 acre of land and a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home! This 2016 mobile home features vinyl flooring, a spacious open kitchen with an island and counter seating, large bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the owners suite. All kitchen appliances and the washer and dryer convey with the home! The exterior features a front and back desk, patio area, and a large portion of the back yard is fully fenced in. This home is conveniently located just minutes from Francis Marion University, McLeod and MUSC hospitals, and downtown Florence. It can’t get much better with being just a little over an hour to the beach, and the state capital, and just 2.5 hours to Charlotte and Charleston. Don’t delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home and country setting have to offer!