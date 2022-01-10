3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $164,900

Wonderfully warm and cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a huge lot. Inside, relax with the natural color of wood throughout the home. The natural beauty of the wood shines through and soothes the spirit after a long day at work. The property location is a gem. In the county, while being surrounded by the city. 1 mile from 5 points and all that the city of Florence can offer. Blocks from the Florence Mall and Magnolia Mall are minutes away. The property has a secluded front yard and a 6-foot wood fence on the back of the yard. Country living in the city. On the lot, at .75 of an acre, you've got a lot of land which gives you a lot of choices for the future. Perhaps live in the home while you build a new one on the property. A metal storage building and a pole barn are included. Save money by using the storage space with space to grow.