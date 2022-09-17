Great starter home. Cathedral ceiling in great room. Laminate flooring in great room and kitchen. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. New carpet. Freshly painted. Storage building. Fenced yard. One owner home.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $165,000
