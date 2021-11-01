 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $166,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $166,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $166,000

Welcome home to the neighborhood of Pointe South and the property located at 225 Rosemount. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home features LVP flooring throughout the main living areas, and carpet in the bedrooms. The features of this home include decorative moldings, vaulted ceilings in the den, gas fireplace, tray ceilings in owner’s suite, jetted tub in owners’ bath, eat in kitchen and stainless appliances. Outside the low maintenance exterior coverings and windows will allow you more time to enjoy your private backyard on the covered patio. Do not miss your opportunity to view this home today.

