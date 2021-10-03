 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $169,900

Welcome to 1911 W Suburbia! This single-level home features hardwood floors, large living areas, and a gunite saltwater pool. Located in West Florence and less than two miles from 5 points. Come see this great home and schedule your tour today!

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

