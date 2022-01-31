 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $169,999

Beautiful 3-bedroom 2 bath completely remolded home located in Florence. This home comes with a new roof, brick under pending, appliances, deck, fresh paint through-out, home warranty, outside wired storage building and HVAC unit has been serviced. This home is a must see. Call for your personal showing today.

