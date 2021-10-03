 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $170,000

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1274 Square Foot House is located in West Florence in Brockton Subdivision off of Southborough Road and Pineneedles Road. The master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. The road was paved about 3 years ago, has underground power lines, no HOA, city water and sewer, Pee Dee Electric for the power company. We have renovated the house off and on since December 2019 and replaced and installed the following during that time. Paint Waterproof Laminate Flooring Carpet Plywood Kitchen Cabinets with Lazy Susan Granite Countertops Undermount Stainless Sink with Pullout Sprayer LG Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances LG Stainless Steel Washer and Dryer Trane Runtru Central Heat and Air Split Unit installed 12/2020 with Transferable Warranty Bathroom Vanitys Hunter Ceiling Fans LED Light Bulbs Hinges and Door Knobs French Doors in Kitchen There is about a 20 foot shelf above the microwave and AC vents to put kitchen items.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash
Local News

Driver dies in Florence County pursuit, crash

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The driver of a car that was the subject of a brief law enforcement pursuit died early Thursday morning in a crash that ended in a retention pond near the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and American Drive in Florence.

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert