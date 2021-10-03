3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $170,000

This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1274 Square Foot House is located in West Florence in Brockton Subdivision off of Southborough Road and Pineneedles Road. The master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs and the other 2 bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. The road was paved about 3 years ago, has underground power lines, no HOA, city water and sewer, Pee Dee Electric for the power company. We have renovated the house off and on since December 2019 and replaced and installed the following during that time. Paint Waterproof Laminate Flooring Carpet Plywood Kitchen Cabinets with Lazy Susan Granite Countertops Undermount Stainless Sink with Pullout Sprayer LG Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances LG Stainless Steel Washer and Dryer Trane Runtru Central Heat and Air Split Unit installed 12/2020 with Transferable Warranty Bathroom Vanitys Hunter Ceiling Fans LED Light Bulbs Hinges and Door Knobs French Doors in Kitchen There is about a 20 foot shelf above the microwave and AC vents to put kitchen items.