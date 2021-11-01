 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $170,000

This charming home located in the West Florence area has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths along with a dining room and open kitchen to den area. The backyard is fenced in with a storage building/shop and a back deck as well.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

