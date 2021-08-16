3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $174,900

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom contemporary style brick home in West Florence School District! Situated on .45 acres on a corner lot in Laurelwood Subdivision, this home features a unique A-frame design, horseshoe drive, custom built carport perfect for an RV/camper, additional 2-car carport, privacy fence in the back yard, beautiful screened in porch, outside storage building, irrigation well, blooming hydrangeas and trees for shade! The interior of the home features high vaulted ceilings, skylights in living room & both bathrooms, walk-in closet with custom built-ins, new light fixtures, tile floors, HUGE kitchen with cabinet & counter-space galore, large pantry, spacious laundry room, SmartHome thermostat...the list goes on! Schedule your showing TODAY!! This home will not last!