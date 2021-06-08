 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

New Construction by Hopkins Builders. Conveniently located off Second Loop road on a quiet dead end street. Living room will have wood laminate flooring. Kitchen and bathrooms will have ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen will have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a large laundry room with extra storage just off the kitchen area. Master suite is separate and has a large bedroom and spacious bath with separate tub and shower, double vanity sink, and huge walk in closet. Photos are not of actual home, but same plan. View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert