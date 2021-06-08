3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

New Construction by Hopkins Builders. Conveniently located off Second Loop road on a quiet dead end street. Living room will have wood laminate flooring. Kitchen and bathrooms will have ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen will have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a large laundry room with extra storage just off the kitchen area. Master suite is separate and has a large bedroom and spacious bath with separate tub and shower, double vanity sink, and huge walk in closet. Photos are not of actual home, but same plan. View More