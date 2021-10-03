What a porch!! Spend your free time on this great back porch with a bar top, hot tub, and above ground salt pool. Great 3BR/2BA family home close to many amenities, including the YMCA. The master is downstairs and all bedrooms have carpet. The kitchen has an electric range, work island, and laminate floors. The living room has an inviting gas fireplace, laminate floors, and opens up to the back porch. There are two storage buildings in the fenced-in yard. Two beautiful, new Palmetto trees in the front yard. Make this house your home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000
