3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $175,000

  • Updated
Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom new construction home! Features include luxury vinyl flooring, granite in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, a spacious kitchen, a separate laundry room with a drop spot, split floor plan, low maintenance vinyl siding, and fenced-in back yard. This home should be completed and move-in ready in approximately two weeks. Conveniently located near MUSC hospital, shopping, and restaurants. Don’t delay in seeing firsthand all this quaint home has to offer!

News Alert