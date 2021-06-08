 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,000

Well maintained brick home with beautiful hardwood floors in formal living, hall, and all bedrooms. Kitchen and dining have tile floors. Large family room with fireplace and built-Ins. Outdoor covered porch and Fenced yard with storage building. Tankless hot water on natural gas, septic tank replaced in 2019. View More

