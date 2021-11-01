 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,900

A Gem in the City. This renovated three bedrooms, one and one half bath home, offers new laminate flooring in the common areas. New carpet in the bedrooms. A large kitchen for meal preparation and holiday family gatherings. Kitchen also a has spacious Pantry. A large family room that brings an abundance of Natural Light. Home is placed on a large lot with a Backyard that has room for all kinds of family fun, and a new Deck that will bring years of enjoyment. Located in the Well Established Pine Forest Subdivision, Less than a mile from MUSC Hospital and Medical Center, shopping and eating establishments. This is the home to see, it will not last.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning
Local News

Florence Save A Lot to open Wednesday morning

  • Updated

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence's new Save A Lot will open Wednesday with a 9 a.m. ribbon cutting to mark its grand opening − an event that will feature in-store promotions and prizes followed by four days of giveaways and a community cookout.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert