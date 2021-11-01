A Gem in the City. This renovated three bedrooms, one and one half bath home, offers new laminate flooring in the common areas. New carpet in the bedrooms. A large kitchen for meal preparation and holiday family gatherings. Kitchen also a has spacious Pantry. A large family room that brings an abundance of Natural Light. Home is placed on a large lot with a Backyard that has room for all kinds of family fun, and a new Deck that will bring years of enjoyment. Located in the Well Established Pine Forest Subdivision, Less than a mile from MUSC Hospital and Medical Center, shopping and eating establishments. This is the home to see, it will not last.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,900
