3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $179,900

Cute as a dollhouse! One family well maintained all brick home with 2 car detached carport. There was a workshop which someone could remodel. It was damaged by a neighbors fire so no value given to the shop. New carpet in the bedrooms. LVP in kitchen and family room. There is an original fireplace (not currently used) in the Living room and a gas (propane) fireplace in the den. Bay window in the den as well. Great laundry room with door leading to outside. Has closet and room for a freezer. Kitchen has been renovated. White cabinets and stainless appliances. Sun porch great for sitting in the outside away from bugs. Fenced lot. Nice city location close to everything, but nestled in quiet. This one will not last.