This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch will have you smiling when you see the improvements that have been done for you. Starting with a brand new TRANE hvac in August of 2021. The kitchen has brand new granite countertops, new cooktop, new sink and fawcet, and new tile backsplash behind cooktop. The laundry has new plumbing and new sink and fawcet also. There is a new septic system tank and lines and all new plumbing through out the whole house Spring of 2019. Kitchen flooring is luxury vinyl planks,and new toilets and one new vanity. Fresh paint in all rooms and new bedroom doors and hardware. The home was just powerwashered and is move in ready. Pest sprayed by Southern Perimeter in August. There is a detached 24x24 garage with a lean to along with a one car carport attached. The carport has an outside storage room. The size of the yard is generous .70 of an acre.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $180,000
