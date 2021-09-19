WOW what a house in the Clarkedale Subdivision. The seller selected all the finishing touches in this house during the 2015 construction. The details given to the interior are just as well matched by the gorgeous exterior and beautiful landscape. Welcome home to cherry hardwood floors, granite countertops, built in Bluetooth speakers, screened-in porch, inground sprinkler system in both the front and backyard, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and professionally manicured landscape. The roof, HVAC, and tankless water heater are years old. The house comes with all the kitchen appliances and the washer/dryer. Call your agent today to schedule a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $182,000
