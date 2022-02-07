Beautifully restored 1933 bungalow!! Seller moving out of state.This 3BR/2BA is located just two blocks from the park playground and the Maple Park All Stars baseball games. It boasts hardwoods, tile floors in bathrooms, original reglazed Sears windows with storms, original doors, French doors, glass doorknobs, and lofty 9' ceilings with picture moulding. All systems have been updated. Updates in 2021 include: new KraftMaid soft-close kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, fully-restored/ vintage Tappan Deluxe stove, new large bath with subway tile, new duct work, and new picket fencing. Exterior painted in 2017. Plumbing, electrical, roof, HVAC, water heater, and refrigerator were replaced in 2015-2016. The yard is a gardener's dream--perennials surround the home, the front yard features a white picket fence lined with plants. The side yards are filled with three-season blooms--daffodils, irises, blue hydrangeas, Lady Banks roses, camellia, and Sasanqua that bloom from October to February. The backyard features an 8' masonry fence for the ultimate in privacy and safety for children and pets. There is a 16x32 foot raised-bed, a compost pile, and even a small greenhouse. Small 12x20 shed for storage. Espalier peach trees, a massive fig tree, and blueberry bushes for three-season fruit add to the finishing touches. The exterior and interior of the home are freshly painted, the front porch with new, outdoor-rated ceiling fan offers the perfect place to enjoy the gardens, sip sweet tea, and entertain friends. Truly a unique and special home! SF is an estimate, if important please measure. All information is to be verified by buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. — Jarod Gerald, who while playing for Mullins was named the state’s Mr. Basketball in 2001 and went on to play two years at the…
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence residents will soon have more choices to fill their vehicle tanks.
- Updated
FLORENCE – The look. A coach knows it when he sees it.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian walking along East Palmetto Street in Florence died Wednesday night in a hit-and-run crash.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Florence Four Board of Trustees continues to try to stop or slow down the planned consolidation of the district into Florence One Schools and the closure of the district's middle and high schools. Board Chairwoman Lillie Mae Joe and Vice Chairman Derrick Echols filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that the South Carolina Department of Education failed to follow the law regarding school district consolidation and that the board is owed backpay.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A vacant Florence home was destroyed by a Wednesday morning fire.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two shooting victims arrived about 7 p.m. in the emergency room of a Florence area hospital.
MULLINS, S.C. – Pee Dee Academy eighth grader and junior varsity football team wide receiver Ryan Small will be playing at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Small accepted an invitation to play in the Dream All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium on April 10.
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville man was shot and killed in a club on South Fifth Street early Saturday morning.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A pedestrian died Tuesday night when they were struck by a car on Hoffmeyer Road.