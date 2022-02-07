3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $185,000

Beautifully restored 1933 bungalow!! Seller moving out of state.This 3BR/2BA is located just two blocks from the park playground and the Maple Park All Stars baseball games. It boasts hardwoods, tile floors in bathrooms, original reglazed Sears windows with storms, original doors, French doors, glass doorknobs, and lofty 9' ceilings with picture moulding. All systems have been updated. Updates in 2021 include: new KraftMaid soft-close kitchen cabinets, new kitchen counters, fully-restored/ vintage Tappan Deluxe stove, new large bath with subway tile, new duct work, and new picket fencing. Exterior painted in 2017. Plumbing, electrical, roof, HVAC, water heater, and refrigerator were replaced in 2015-2016. The yard is a gardener's dream--perennials surround the home, the front yard features a white picket fence lined with plants. The side yards are filled with three-season blooms--daffodils, irises, blue hydrangeas, Lady Banks roses, camellia, and Sasanqua that bloom from October to February. The backyard features an 8' masonry fence for the ultimate in privacy and safety for children and pets. There is a 16x32 foot raised-bed, a compost pile, and even a small greenhouse. Small 12x20 shed for storage. Espalier peach trees, a massive fig tree, and blueberry bushes for three-season fruit add to the finishing touches. The exterior and interior of the home are freshly painted, the front porch with new, outdoor-rated ceiling fan offers the perfect place to enjoy the gardens, sip sweet tea, and entertain friends. Truly a unique and special home! SF is an estimate, if important please measure. All information is to be verified by buyer.