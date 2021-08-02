3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $185,000

Completely renovated, updated, and remodeled Home on a quiet little road in the heart of Florence. This is the perfect first time buyer's home or down sizer. With 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors in family room and bedrooms, sunroom on back of house with brand new tile floors, tile floors in bathrooms, brand new stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, granite countertops and tile backsplash. New sidewalk, fresh paint, french drain installed next to the sunroom for added drainage support, and much more. New roof 2016. Hardwood floors have been refinished and re-coated throughout the house. Final cleanup will be completed before closing. Call your agent today to schedule a showing.