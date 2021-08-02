3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $185,000

Welcome home to this charming home in the heart of Florence! This one-story home is situated on a wooded lot, featuring a fenced in back yard with a patio. The interior features 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bathrooms, hardwood floors, and a spacious kitchen, living room and sunroom! Conveniently located off Edisto Dr. and within walking distance of the award-winning Royall Elementary school. You will love all this home has to offer and how close you are to parks, downtown, hospitals and interstates. Do not miss out on your opportunity to view this property today!