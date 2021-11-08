 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $189,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $189,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $189,000

Wonderful older brick home in Florence close to shopping, doctors offices, & major medical centers. This home boasts large room sizes with beautiful oak-looking hardwood floors. No carpet in this home! The back yard is completely fenced in with 2 storage bldgs, and has a very mature oak tree that provides excellent shading in our hot summer months! This home is move-in ready and also has a handicapped accessible ramp in the rear of home. This home sits back off of the street and no road noise is heard from inside! Like new washer & dryer convey in the oversized laundry room. Large stainless steel refrigerator! In addition to a large sized dining room, the kitchen is spacious enough for an eat-in dining area as well. Wired security system & plenty of storage throughout.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Van crashes into Florence accounting office
Local News

Van crashes into Florence accounting office

FLORENCE, S.C. – A van crashed into an accounting office Wednesday afternoon. Florence Police officers and Florence firefighters were called to Holt and Holt Accounting, 1520 American Dr., at around 2 p.m., Wednesday, for a vehicle versus building collision. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert