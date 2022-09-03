3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $189,900

Check out this 2020 Louis Hopkins Built Home! Move-In Ready with 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Hardwood floors throughout. Vaulted Ceilings in Great Room, Open Floor Plan to Dining Area and Breakfast Bar. Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances. Master with En-Suite Bath with Garden Tub, Walk-In Closet and Tile Floors. Brand New Privacy Fence installed and Storage Building in Backyard.