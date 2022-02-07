3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $194,900

This beautiful single story, all brick, 3 bedroom (plus a bonus), 2 bathroom home has been maintained in pristine condition and is completely move in ready. Situated on a large corner lot with .60 acres, a double carport (with storage) and a detached 2 car garage (25x32). Features of this home include a large spacious kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and a beautiful bay window, crown molding, a living/dining room, a den with a gas fireplace and built in shelving. There are hardwood floors under the carpet in the living/dining room, hall and all three bedrooms. The new HAVC is only 1.5 years old and is gas heat. Don't delay seeing in person all this home has to offer!