3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $198,500

Magazine worthy curb appeal! Impeccable renovations and improvements to this show stopping bungalow in the heart of Florence. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with amenities galore. your entrace is graced with a front porch setting and view of mature shade trees, and a formal front yard laid with maintenance free artificial grass and punctuated by a white picket fence and custom paver sidewalks. A fireplace in living room and one bedroom. In 2020, a brand new kitchen was added that opens to both the family and dining rooms. This contemporary kitchen features a massive 10 ft long center island with seating for 6, quartzite countertops, custom cabinetry with plenty of storage, and stainless steel appliances including a gas stove with custom range hood. The dining room includes a walk in pantry and built-in-quartzite hutch and lighting. The rear of the home includes an ideal private home office/hobby room with a half bath, a separate entrace, and built in oak butcher block workstation. The area leads to a private fenced in court yard with deck and a formal boxwood rose garden. There is a detached garage and a separate out builidng with plumbing and electrical. Front and rear yards are landscaped with beautiful Southern staples including: confederate jasmine, French hydrangaes, tea olives, azaleas, and gardenia. Other updates include 2 year old HVAC system with all new metal ductwork, new powder room, new custom double vanity in full bath. Newly installed crushed granite driveway. Don't miss this chance to own a completely renovated historic gem with ceilings over 9 feet tall, heart pine floors, on a quiet street. Walk or bike to the farmers market, downtown shops, eateries, FMU Performing Arts Center and Florence Little Theatre. Just steps from the pickle ball and tennis courts in Timrod Park.