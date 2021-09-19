Welcome home to this 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in Florence's West Florence district! You'll be just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, I20/I95 access, schools and so much more. Come relax on either the front or rear covered porches. The open floorplan is great for entertaining your friends and family. Comes with a small workshop with a/c for your storage & hobby needs. Hardwood floors are in the living areas, and the living room boasts a large, beautiful wood-burning fireplace. Schedule your appointment today--this one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $199,000
