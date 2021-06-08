3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $199,900

Remarkable 1930's home, brought into the modern era with a beautiful remodel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has original hard wood floors throughout the main living, dining and bedrooms and tile floors in the kitchen and mudroom areas. Although this home has received a ceiling to floor renovation, it has maintained the period charm including the decorative trim, built in cabinetry and interior doors. As you enter through the wide front porch and double full view doors, you will be greeted with a spacious living room with a fireplace. Adjacent to the living area and through another set of French doors is the dining room, connected to the butler pantry and kitchen. The kitchen has been beautifully updated with stainless appliances, granite countertops and a French Country Sink. The three-bedroom layout is conveniently connected through hallways and a Jack and Jill half bath. Each of the rooms is appointed with decorative trim and the original hardwood floors to the home. Stepping out of the back door of the kitchen you will find an enclosed mudroom that is also home to the laundry facilities. Upon exiting the mudroom, you are greeted with a large patio, shady mature trees, and a fenced area with a covered parking and additional storage for lawn tools or workshop for your outdoor projects. New roof 2019, new HVAC 2021 and new plumbing and electric. Don’t miss a chance to see this beautifully renovated home! View More