Welcome to Enchanted Meadows! This wonderfully kept home is move in ready and priced to sell! You will love the hardwood floors throughout the front foyer, family room, hallway, and all of the bedrooms! This updated home features a large family room, a spacious kitchen with large dining area, three bedrooms, two full baths, and a completely finished 480 square foot bonus attic area that is not included in the listed square footage. The owner's suite includes two large closets and a private bathroom with tiled floors. The kitchen has beautifully tiled floors, lots of extra cabinet space, and all appliances in the home will convey, including the washing machine and dryer. The upstairs area has been completly renovated with new paint, new sheetrock, windows, flooring, and could be used as a play room, office area, or 4th bedroom if needed. This home is zoned for Briggs Elementary, Sneed Middle, and West Florence High Schools. It is also centrally located to shopping centers, restaurants, churches, and schools. Call a Realtor today to set up your private showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $199,900
