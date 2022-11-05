 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,000

Coming available at the end of November. To view this property please call the listing office to schedule an appointment. Tenant occupied currently. To apply for this rental property- please stop by the listing office to pick up an application. Application fee is $40, and an additional $20 per co-applicant. Monthly income must be at least three times the amount of the monthly rent. Credit and background check will be ran. Please call 843-667-0041 for further information

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert