3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,000

Coming available at the end of November. To view this property please call the listing office to schedule an appointment. Tenant occupied currently. To apply for this rental property- please stop by the listing office to pick up an application. Application fee is $40, and an additional $20 per co-applicant. Monthly income must be at least three times the amount of the monthly rent. Credit and background check will be ran. Please call 843-667-0041 for further information