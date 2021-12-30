 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,100

To view this property please stop by the listing office to check the key out. There is a $40 refundable key deposit required, and a copy of your drivers license will be made. Key must be returned to office within one hour of checkout. To apply for this rental property - please stop by listing office to pick up a rental application. Application fee is $40, and $20 additional per co-applicant. Monthly income must be at least 3 times the amount of the monthly rent. A credit report and background check will be ran. Please call 843-667-0041 for further information.

