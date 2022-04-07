 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,100

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,100

Great home in a cul de sac. Three bedrooms and two baths on level one. Bonus room on second level. Stainless appliances. Granite countertops. Split floor plan

$3M in cocaine seized; pair arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.

