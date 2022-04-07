3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $2,100

Great home in a cul de sac. Three bedrooms and two baths on level one. Bonus room on second level. Stainless appliances. Granite countertops. Split floor plan
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great home in a cul de sac. Three bedrooms and two baths on level one. Bonus room on second level. Stainless appliances. Granite countertops. Split floor plan
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Former Morning News Boys' Basketball Player of the Year, Trae Hannibal, of Hartsville, will play next season at LSU.
MINNEAPOLIS − Dawn Staley hoisted the championship trophy high, strutted around the court and stopped only for a brief victory dance. She hand…
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Jayla Jones, a Junior at Lake City High School, has been accepted into the Yale Young Global Scholars program.
FLORENCE — All charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, against former Morning News Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year Andre W…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Many Hollywood actors only dream of being cast in an Oscar-winning film, but Stone Martin of Hartsville snagged a role on h…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies March 31 arrested two Florida residents and seized more than $3 million worth of cocaine, cash, pills and a gun.
DARLINGTON – If there ever was a man dedicated to making plants grow it would have been Anthony “Tony” Melton, Clemson Cooperative Extension h…
The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance. Here's what is in it and how it will be paid for.
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. − Collin Wall’s single to left scored Jordan Williams in Friday’s bottom of the eighth, giving fourth-ranked Johnsonville a…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person was transported to a Florence area hospital Thursday morning following a car vs. school bus crash at the intersection of Freedom Boulevard and Church Street in Florence.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.