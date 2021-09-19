 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $205,000

Welcome to 404 Park Avenue a 1930's craftsman that has been completely renovated ceiling to floor. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath has original hard wood floors which have been refinished and are absolutely beautiful! The kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. New tile in the kitchen, mudroom and bathrooms. New Electric, Plumbing, Windows and HVAC 2018. Attached Carport, parking in the back with a detached 24x24 two room storage building. This is a MUST SEE!

