3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $205,000

One story brick ranch style home located on 1.80 acres. This home has had one owner for the previous 52 years. The home has 1584 sq. ft., with an attached laundry room and office space that has 309 sq. ft. The office has its own heating and cooling. There are hard wood floors throughout, with tile in the bathrooms. There are three bedrooms, one and a half bath, a den, kitchen, living room, and dining room, and two fireplaces (one with gas logs). It has been bonded for the duration of the ownership for termites. There is a $4,500 water filtration system, county water, and septic tank sewage. The gas heat pump was replaced two years ago (2018). The property also features a rear patio, a two-car detached garage, with a storage/workshop area (624 sq. ft), paved driveways, an RV patio with sewer connections (760 sq.ft), and a metal building workshop with a half bath and one garage door bay that is heated and cooled (720sq.ft.). Beautiful azalea bushes, dogwood trees, pecan trees, fig trees, blueberry bushes, grape vines and beautiful mature oak trees are on this unique property.