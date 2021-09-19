One story brick ranch style home located on 1.80 acres. This home has had one owner for the previous 52 years. The home has 1584 sq. ft., with an attached laundry room and office space that has 309 sq. ft. The office has its own heating and cooling. There are hard wood floors throughout, with tile in the bathrooms. There are three bedrooms, one and a half bath, a den, kitchen, living room, and dining room, and two fireplaces (one with gas logs). It has been bonded for the duration of the ownership for termites. There is a $4,500 water filtration system, county water, and septic tank sewage. The gas heat pump was replaced two years ago (2018). The property also features a rear patio, a two-car detached garage, with a storage/workshop area (624 sq. ft), paved driveways, an RV patio with sewer connections (760 sq.ft), and a metal building workshop with a half bath and one garage door bay that is heated and cooled (720sq.ft.). Beautiful azalea bushes, dogwood trees, pecan trees, fig trees, blueberry bushes, grape vines and beautiful mature oak trees are on this unique property.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City police officer died Friday as a result of a police pursuit on Matthews Road in Lake City.
FLORENCE, S.C. − Construction continues on Buc-ee’s Florence, which will mark the first travel center of its kind in South Carolina.
LAKE CITY, S.C. − An Olanta man faced kidnapping and carjacking charges Saturday morning in connection with a Frierson Road incident that happ…
FLORENCE, S.C. – The leader of a local non-profit says that she feels her organization was insulted by the city of Florence. The alleged insult occurred when Pee Dee Healthy Start approached the city in July about scheduling a music festival from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at a closed street in downtown Florence.
When it comes to suffering a possibly fatal heart arrhythmia, a jetliner 30 minutes out of Las Vegas en route to Charlotte might not be the best location, but to have an emergency room physician sitting one row back and a retired nurse a couple of rows forward improves the odds.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The alumni of Wilson High School will once again be able to celebrate homecoming with a parade and TigerFest after a year’s hiatus.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The planned demolition of two buildings on properties located at the corner of Oakland Avenue and Maxwell Street got the firs…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lawyer Alex Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to ha…
FLORENCE, S.C. – One hundred years after it opened its doors to the children of Florence and the surrounding areas, McClenaghan High School is…
MULLINS — When the last mourners departed and funeral director Shawn Troy was left among the headstones, he wept alone.