3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $205,000

Beautiful new construction home located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Florence, SC. This home is conveniently located 5 minutes from I-20 and Hwy 95 and is also zoned for the West Florence school district. Magnolia mall, Wal- Mart, and IGA are just a couple of major stores that are also less then a 5 minute drive. With only a few vacant lots less, don't miss out on your opportunity to call this wonderful new construction HOME.