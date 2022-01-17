This beautiful brick home is conveniently located off second loop, and close to all the conveniences that Florence has to offer! This single story ranch style home will welcome you in with a large front porch and impress you with the living space of over 1,900 sq. ft. With 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home also offers 3 living spaces, including a gas fireplace and formal dining room. The exterior of this home includes a large deck, fully fenced in backyard with a double gate opening and a 12x10 storage building and carport with electric! This home has a new roof and windows in 2017 and a new Trane HVAC in 2016. This home has also been freshly painted on both the interior and exterior.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,000
