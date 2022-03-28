3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,900

Enjoy nature and peacefulness in this unique elevated home situated on over 4 1/2 acres and located on Black Creek. The property and house are perfect for a primary residence with its raised cottage style or equally as appropriate for a weekend getaway and retreat for you and your family. You will love its rustic and quaint indoor style with open floor plan, large fireplace in family room and the beautiful scenic views from the windows and the home's wrap-around decks that surround the front, side and back. The feeling of "getting away from it all" will consume you the minute you drive down the quiet and seemingly private road and then again when you walk through your front door. There is a large outdoor building with two garage bays to store vehicles and enough space to also be used as a workshop or gathering room. River front access for family fun like fishing off the pier, swimming or boating.