Enjoy nature and peacefulness in this unique elevated home situated on over 4 1/2 acres and located on Black Creek. The property and house are perfect for a primary residence with its raised cottage style or equally as appropriate for a weekend getaway and retreat for you and your family. You will love its rustic and quaint indoor style with open floor plan, large fireplace in family room and the beautiful scenic views from the windows and the home's wrap-around decks that surround the front, side and back. The feeling of "getting away from it all" will consume you the minute you drive down the quiet and seemingly private road and then again when you walk through your front door. There is a large outdoor building with two garage bays to store vehicles and enough space to also be used as a workshop or gathering room. River front access for family fun like fishing off the pier, swimming or boating.
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $209,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tuesday night's Interstate 95 traffic stop that ended with a pursuit and firey crash started with a pickup truck that was going 80 in a 60 mile an hour zone, according to dash cam video released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Three Darlington men died early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indian Branch Road west of Darlington.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Lake City’s offense was a hit. Panthers pitcher Trey Bright made sure Wilson’s wasn’t.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died late Tuesday night after they decided to run from law enforcement and then drove into the back of a tractor-trailer.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee Wednesday said that a body of a man in his 30s has been found outside a home on Oakdale Street.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence-Darlington Tech baseball coach Preston McDonald knew better things were ahead after starting the season 2-5.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – Lake City police arrested four people Wednesday after the department received a call about a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot.
LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce is well-versed in what football tradition means to a school and a community.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Saturday morning Chaplain Maj. Michelle Law-Gordon was described as resilient, strong and a wounded healer by those who spoke about her during her promotion ceremony in Florence Veterans Park.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A shots fired call late Wednesday afternoon ended with one person in custody after Third Loop Road was closed for a period of time between West Sandhurst Drive and College Park Drive.