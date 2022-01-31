3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $210,000

There is so much to love about this all brick, 3BR/2BA home located in the Highgate community! Well-maintained with many upgrades, this home is move-in ready. Features to note include: beautiful wood flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, open living/dining area, tall ceilings, a double tray ceiling in the master bedroom, large laundry room, and a jet tub, large shower, and spacious closet in the master bathroom. Make an appointment to see this one soon!