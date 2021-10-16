3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $210,000

Take a look at this immaculate 3BR/2BA home with open floor plan in Spring haven Subdivision. Built in 2016, this beautiful home is situated on a corner lot overlooking the neighborhood pond. Like new LVP flooring throughout the large den, foyer, and kitchen. Kitchen features include stainless appliances, granite counters, pantry, and breakfast area. Large den boasts gas fireplace with mantle. The master bedroom boasts tray ceiling and large walk-in closet with built-ins. You will love the master bath that includes tile floor, garden tub, stand-in shower, granite counters, and dual stone sink bowls. Brand new carpet in all three bedrooms. Guest bath also features tile floor and granite counters. Washer and dryer will convey. This one will surely go fast so don't hesitate before it's too late!