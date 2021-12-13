3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $210,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"People will always have some kind of reservation ... but will get to know you, listen to you and see who you are through that," she says.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Branch of the NAACP is asking the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees to vote against the district's proposed…
- Updated
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools new conduct policy will go into effect beginning Friday after the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees voted 6-3 Thursday evening to approve the second and final reading of its new student code of conduct policy.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The mind of a kicker is resolute, looking up and straight ahead.
DILLON, S.C. -- Two people died Monday evening in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 north bound.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Several Florence One Schools students took to the sky Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Regional Airport.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Khristian Bruce hit the game-winning, 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift South Florence’s boys to a 61-58 win over Lake City on Monday.
SUMTER, S.C. – Officers are searching for a man, considered armed and dangerous, who slashed the throat of his 15-year-old daughter.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year. Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.