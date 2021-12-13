 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $210,000

3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $210,000

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson
Local News

'He was ... a warrior:' Florence County Bar recognizes Hank Anderson

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Bar posthumously recognized Henry Morris "Hank" Anderson Jr with the Ralph King Anderson Jr. Service Award Tuesday. Judge Anderson presented the award to Hank's wife, Leah, and his sons, Charles and Morris, at the bar's annual meeting held Wednesday afternoon in the Waters Building. 

+6
Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year
Local News

Nell Folkens named 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Nell Folkens has been named the 2021 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year. Keon Aldrich, the 2020 Pee Dee Realtor of the Year, presented Folkens with the award at the Pee Dee Realtor Association's annual induction ceremony and awards dinner held Tuesday evening at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert