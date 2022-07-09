3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $215,000

Welcome home to the charming neighborhood of Cedarbrook! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home was built in 2017 and full of desirable features! Highlights of this home include: luxury vinyl flooring, enhanced decorative molding, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry, counter seating and a spacious eat-in area. The bathrooms and laundry room have been upgraded with decorative tile flooring. The owners suite features a trey ceiling, double vanity, garden tub with jets, and a huge walk-in closet. The floor plan includes a formal dining room (currently being used as a sitting area), large living room, open spacious kitchen, laundry room, and a split bedroom layout. The exterior of this home includes a welcoming curb appeal, 2 car garage and a smaller low maintenance back yard. Don't delay in seeing first hand all this beautiful home has to offer!