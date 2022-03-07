3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $215,000

Welcome home to the desirable neighborhood of Chadwick! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a been beautifully updated and so many features to love! The large kitchen includes granite, tile backsplash, and a large eat-in table area. The owners suite has a large walk in closet and spacious bathroom. The den has a gas fireplace and leads to the screened porch and deck area. Don't delay, this lovely home is sure to impress!