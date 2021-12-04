3 Bedroom Home in Florence - $215,000

Beautiful 3BR/2BA home built in 2019 in "like-new" condition. Located in South Florence in the desired Spring Haven Community. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & pantry in kitchen. Vaulted ceilings and fireplace in Living Room. Master Bedroom w/ Trey Ceilings. Master Bath boasts granite sinks, soaker tub, separate walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Laundry room with storage cabinets, a spacious screened-in back porch (approx. 10.5ft x 15.5 ft) and a 2-car garage round out this beauty! Call today for more info & to schedule a viewing appointment.